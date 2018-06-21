CLOSE
XXXTentacion’s Mom Reveals The Rapper Had A Child On The Way

"He left us one final gift."

XXXTentacion’s mom says that the late rapper has a child on the way.

Less than a few days after her son’s murder, XXXTentacion‘s mother Cleopatra Bernard has revealed that the rapper was soon to be a father.

“He left us a final gift,” she captioned on Instagram.

The rapper was shot and killed in Florida on Monday, prompting a vast outpour of emotion whether it was sadness, indifference or joy. A 22-year-old man was charged earlier this morning in his death.

