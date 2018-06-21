CLOSE
SMH: Airline Exposed For Pulling This Petty Move To Get Passengers Off The Plane

Low Angle View Of Airplane Against Clear Sky

Source: Nazir Azhari Bin Mohd Anis / EyeEm / Getty

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any more petty in the world, AsiaAir decided to turn it up a notch— literally.

A shocking video is making it’s rounds on the Internet of the Malaysian airline allegedly turning up the AC to the max, in order to force passengers off the aircraft. The plane had been delayed on the tarmac for over four hours and passengers were getting restless — but when they saw the heavy rains outside, the refused to deplane and the captain cranked that air conditioning on them.

Dipankar Ray was aboard the plane and captured the crazy footage. You can hear passenger shouting in video, and some even complained that the heavy fog was suffocating. Ray hopped on Twitter to address the incident, adding that he has talked to the airline since it everything went down. 

It’s only a matter of time before the lawsuits start rollin’ in. What would you do?

Hit us up on Twitter and Instagram to share your thoughts. 

SMH: Airline Exposed For Pulling This Petty Move To Get Passengers Off The Plane was originally published on globalgrind.com

