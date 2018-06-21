CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Blac Chyna Dumps Her Teenage Boyfriend, Twitter Reacts

Shocking...

4 reads
Leave a comment
Blac Chyna gets into her white Ferrari while out and about

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Blac Chyna is no longer dating 18-year-old YBN Almighty Jay and according to reports it’s all because of his wandering eye. TMZ states Chyna was upset over the fact that Jay was “slipping into a few girls’ DMs,” adding “She also claims he was hanging out with several chicks after performances.”

We’re not sure what Chyna expected from a relationship with an 18-year-old (if you can even call it that?) but the site reports she has kicked him to the curb over the aforementioned issues, recent arguments, and rumors that he has a baby on the way. Now what’s she going to do about that tattoo of his name on her arm? See below.

Summer 2018

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Hit the flip for the best reactions from social media.

Blac Chyna Dumps Her Teenage Boyfriend, Twitter Reacts was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Blac Chyna Dumps Her Teenage Boyfriend, Twitter Reacts

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 BET Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: Jesse Williams Ordered to Pay $100k a…
 39 mins ago
06.21.18
Blac Chyna Dumps Her Teenage Boyfriend, Twitter Reacts
 2 hours ago
06.21.18
New Scam Alert! You Won’t Be NIKE’s New…
 15 hours ago
06.20.18
#BijouStarRules: Joseline Hernandez Getting Her Own Reality Show
 22 hours ago
06.20.18
Meme-Worthy: Photo Of Young Thug Concentrating Goes Viral
 22 hours ago
06.20.18
Superman Silly: Dwight Howard And All His Goofiness…
 23 hours ago
06.20.18
Big Sean Album Release Party At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub In Las Vegas
#WordEyeHeard: Big Sean Bringing 5000 Tech Jobs to…
 1 day ago
06.20.18
Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Anniversary Tour Is For Errbody,…
 1 day ago
06.20.18
XXXTentacion
#WordEyeHeard: XXXTentacion Fans Jumping From Roofs at Memorial
 1 day ago
06.20.18
Daniella Pineda Was Happy To Be A Nasty…
 1 day ago
06.20.18
Watch The Debut Trailer For ‘Creed 2’ With…
 1 day ago
06.20.18
Black Music Month: Nas and His Reign On…
 1 day ago
06.20.18
Petty Wars: Rockets Fans Troll Ayesha Curry By…
 1 day ago
06.20.18
Nicki Minaj Claps Back At Haters In The…
 1 day ago
06.20.18
XXXTentacion’s L.A. Memorial Causes Riots In The Streets
 1 day ago
06.20.18
Rats Chew Up Over $18,000 At Indian Bank—…
 2 days ago
06.19.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close