Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Fake license plates are booming in Texas as a man gets billed over $2,000 in tolls that weren’t his. Someone copied his agent temp tag and made hundreds of copies, leading to his name being linked to over 200 cars. At the moment, NTTA doesn’t have a system to catch things like this 100%, so if you have temp tags on your vehicle –beware.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY) 18 photos Launch gallery Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY) 1. Bobby Shmurda Source:Getty 1 of 18 2. Snoop Dogg Source:Getty 2 of 18 3. Jeezy Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. Nipsey Hussle Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. Solo Lucci Source:Courtesy RCA Records 5 of 18 6. MC Eiht Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. C. Struggs Source:Courtesy of Mista ATM 7 of 18 8. Glasses Malone Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. Warren G Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. Eazy-E Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Tray Deee (of The Eastsidaz) Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. Goldie Loc (of The Eastsidaz) Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. Coolio Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. WC (of the Westside Connection) Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. Afroman Source:Getty 15 of 18 16. MC Ren (of N.W.A.) Source:Getty 16 of 18 17. Schoolboy Q Source:Getty 17 of 18 18. Jayo Felony Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Fake License Plates Are Booming In Texas, Man Gets Billed Over $2,000 In Tolls [VIDEO] Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

The Latest: