Fake License Plates Are Booming In Texas, Man Gets Billed Over $2,000 In Tolls [VIDEO]

Fake license plates are booming in Texas as a man gets billed over $2,000 in tolls that weren’t his. Someone copied his agent temp tag and made hundreds of copies, leading to his name being linked to over 200 cars. At the moment, NTTA doesn’t have a system to catch things like this 100%, so if you have temp tags on your vehicle –beware.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

