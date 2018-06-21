47 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Fake license plates are booming in Texas as a man gets billed over $2,000 in tolls that weren’t his. Someone copied his agent temp tag and made hundreds of copies, leading to his name being linked to over 200 cars. At the moment, NTTA doesn’t have a system to catch things like this 100%, so if you have temp tags on your vehicle –beware.
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
18 photos Launch gallery
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
1. Bobby ShmurdaSource:Getty 1 of 18
2. Snoop DoggSource:Getty 2 of 18
3. JeezySource:Getty 3 of 18
4. Nipsey HussleSource:Getty 4 of 18
5. Solo LucciSource:Courtesy RCA Records 5 of 18
6. MC EihtSource:Getty 6 of 18
7. C. StruggsSource:Courtesy of Mista ATM 7 of 18
8. Glasses MaloneSource:Getty 8 of 18
9. Warren GSource:Getty 9 of 18
10. Eazy-ESource:Getty 10 of 18
11. Tray Deee (of The Eastsidaz)Source:Getty 11 of 18
12. Goldie Loc (of The Eastsidaz)Source:Getty 12 of 18
13. CoolioSource:Getty 13 of 18
14. WC (of the Westside Connection)Source:Getty 14 of 18
15. AfromanSource:Getty 15 of 18
16. MC Ren (of N.W.A.)Source:Getty 16 of 18
17. Schoolboy QSource:Getty 17 of 18
18. Jayo FelonySource:Getty 18 of 18
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: Pastor Shoots Wal-Mart Gunman
- Fake License Plates Are Booming In Texas, Man Gets Billed Over $2,000 In Tolls [VIDEO]
- Canada Becomes Second Country to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
- Major Money Moves: Akon is Launching His Own Cryptocurrency Called “Akoin”
- A Suspect Has Been Charged in The Murder of XXXtentacion
- Kevin Gates Links Up With Gucci Mane
- “Ms. Catch Me Outside”: Gets Caught Outside
- BMM: Ladies Really Do Love Cool James…LL Cool J that is
- New Scam Alert! You Won’t Be NIKE’s New Brand Ambassador — Sorry
- #BijouStarRules: Joseline Hernandez Getting Her Own Reality Show
comments – add yours