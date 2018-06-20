CLOSE
#BijouStarRules: Joseline Hernandez Getting Her Own Reality Show

2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

via The ShadeRoom

The show is set to begin production at the end of July and will be produced by Carlos King, who has produced #RHOA and other notable shows as well. Joseline is the executive producer so sis is out here getting these coins. She also negotiated a deal with the network and got them to agree to produce a Latin single.

If you remember Joseline also executive produced her “LHH” delivery special on VH1 and it did crazy numbers so I’m sure this show will do extremely well.

 

