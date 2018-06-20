CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
The Creed II Trailer Is Here And It’s Creed vs. Drago Once Again [VIDEO]

USA - Creed premiere in Los Angeles

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

The Creed II trailer is finally here and it looks like Adonis (Michael B. Jordan) will be fighting his most personal battle in the ring yet, because he will be facing the Victor Drago (Florian Munteanu), son of Ivan Drago, the boxer who killed Apollo in the ring more than thirty years ago.

Based on the trailer, Creed II seems to picks up with Adonis and Rocky as they prepare for a match with Ivan Drago, however because of the match-up, more is on the line that just the title. Below is the official synopsis from Warner Bros. Pictures:

“Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.”

Beyond Jordan and Stallone, the film will also feature Dolph Lundgren reprising his role as Ivan for the first time since Rocky IV in 1985. Plus Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad are also reprising their roles.

For more, watch Warner Bros.’ Creed II trailer below.

Creed II hits theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.

