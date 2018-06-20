CLOSE
Watch The Debut Trailer For 'Creed 2' With Michael B. Jordan And Tessa Thompson

The long-awaited debut trailer for Creed II has landed and its just as action-packed and confident as the first film. Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Sylvester Stallone lead the film, reprising their roles from the first Creed.

Here’s the synopsis: “Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.”

Returning from the original film are Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne, Wood Harris as Tony ‘Little Duke’ Burton, and Andre Ward as Danny ‘Stuntman’ Wheeler. New cast members include Florian “The Big Nasty” Munteanu as Viktor Drago, Dolph Lundgren returning to the role of Ivan Drago, and Russell Hornsby as Buddy Marcelle.

The film arrives on November 21.

