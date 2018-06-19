CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Jay Rock Talks His Motorcycle Accident And ‘Redemption’ On The Breakfast Club

It seems like he's finally getting the recognition he deserves

2 reads
Leave a comment
Jay Rock

Source: N/A / TDE Records

Jay Rock is doing big things right now following the release of his album, and the rapper stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about the new project, Redemption, along with everything throughout his life that lead up to this important moment.

Throughout the interview, the Watts native discusses his infamous motorcycle accident from a few years ago, what it’s like having the support of a group like TDE, why he decided to call his project Redemption, & more. It seems like Jay Rock is finally getting some of the recognition he deserves–and you can tell he’s feeling the love from everyone right now.

Watch: Jay Rock Talks His Motorcycle Accident And ‘Redemption’ On The Breakfast Club was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch: Jay Rock Talks His Motorcycle Accident And ‘Redemption’ On The Breakfast Club

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rats Chew Up Over $18,000 At Indian Bank—…
 3 hours ago
06.19.18
Hilariousness: Boosie BadAzz Is Not Taking The News…
 3 hours ago
06.19.18
XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds…
 3 hours ago
06.19.18
People Are Getting Faked Out By This Nike…
 4 hours ago
06.19.18
The Stage Is Set: Michael Jackson Musical Heads…
 4 hours ago
06.19.18
Watch: Jay Rock Talks His Motorcycle Accident And…
 5 hours ago
06.19.18
Business, Man: JAY-Z’s Most Creative Business Moves
 6 hours ago
06.19.18
Jay-Z Black Music Month
#WordEyeHeard: Jay-Z Joining Puma as Creative Director
 8 hours ago
06.19.18
The Television Academy And SAG-AFTRA Present Dynamic And Diverse: A 66th Emmy Awards Celebration Of Diversity
‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Gets Child Support…
 9 hours ago
06.19.18
Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Dies Following Double Shooting…
 23 hours ago
06.18.18
Prayers Up: Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Is Killed…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Straight From His Dialysis Treatment – Freeway Shares…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Hip-Hop Reacts To XXXTentacion’s Murder
 1 day ago
06.18.18
The Best Migo? 7 Times Takeoff Made Up…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Dominque Perry Reveals How She And Dro Hooked…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Dr. Dre Is Making A Marvin Gaye Movie…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close