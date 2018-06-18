CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Hip-Hop Reacts To XXXTentacion’s Murder

The young rapper was 20.

17 reads
Leave a comment
XXXTentacion

Source: HotNewHipHop.com / HotNewHipHop.com

News of XXXTentacion’s murder in Miami has sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community. The rapper, 20, was shot outside of a motorcycle dealership in Broward County, FL Monday afternoon. He was pronounced dead by Broward County sheriffs a few hours later.

XXX’s fans and colleagues in hip-hop have weighed in with reactions, thoughts and prayers. Despite his legal issues, XXX crafted music that inspired plenty of fans across the country and as he promoted positivity over the last few days of his life, his peers have decided to remember him in a better light.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

RELATED: XXXTentacion Shot And Killed In Miami

Born, Jahseh Onfroy, the 20-year-old was awaiting trial on domestic abuse charges of his then-pregnant girlfriend and for witness tampering in a separate trial when he was shot inside of a car outside of a motorcycle dealership. Numerous artists and producers have weighed in from not only the South Florida area but artists such as J.Cole, Kanye West and more.

https://www.instagram.com/2chainz/

More reactions on the next page

Hip-Hop Reacts To XXXTentacion’s Murder was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Hip-Hop Reacts To XXXTentacion’s Murder

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Prayers Up: Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Is Killed…
 8 hours ago
06.18.18
Straight From His Dialysis Treatment – Freeway Shares…
 8 hours ago
06.18.18
Hip-Hop Reacts To XXXTentacion’s Murder
 8 hours ago
06.18.18
The Best Migo? 7 Times Takeoff Made Up…
 10 hours ago
06.18.18
Dominque Perry Reveals How She And Dro Hooked…
 10 hours ago
06.18.18
Dr. Dre Is Making A Marvin Gaye Movie…
 11 hours ago
06.18.18
Breaking: XXXTentacion Reportedly Shot In Miami, Unresponsive [VIDEO]
 11 hours ago
06.18.18
Jay-Z Named Puma’s President of Basketball Operations
 12 hours ago
06.18.18
6 Classic Episodes That Will Make You Miss…
 12 hours ago
06.18.18
Keisha Nicole Gets Socially Active & Takes Her…
 15 hours ago
06.18.18
Brave: High School Receptionist Serenades Students With Iconic…
 17 hours ago
06.18.18
Cash, Cropped & Burned: White Celebs Who Look…
 17 hours ago
06.18.18
This Is Why You Might Not Find “EVERYTHING…
 18 hours ago
06.18.18
When A Snapchat Filter Gets You Smacked Upside…
 18 hours ago
06.18.18
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Admitting He Likes…
 19 hours ago
06.18.18
T.I. Spotted Slapping The Cakes Of A Mystery…
 20 hours ago
06.18.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close