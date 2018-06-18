CLOSE
XXXTentacion Reported Dead After Being Shot In Miami

XXXTentacion

Source: HotNewHipHop.com / HotNewHipHop.com

After being shot on Monday afternoon in Miami, rapper XXXTentacion has died. He was 20 years old.

According to TMZ, Broward Co. Sheriff’s Dept. says XXXTentacion has been pronounced dead. He was reportedly shopping for motorcycles in Miami and as he was leaving the motorcycle dealer when a gunman ran up to his vehicle and shot him.

TMZ reports that the incident was a possible drive-by and dispatchers named several possible getaway vehicles including a black Dodge Journey, Chevy Tahoe and a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Witnesses also reportedly told cops a Louis Vuitton bag was taken from XXX’s vehicle.

Videos showing the aftermath of the shooting have been shared on social media, see the videos below:

https://twitter.com/STRAPPEDENT/status/1008806179403780096

This story is developing, we will keep you updated.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

XXXTentacion Reported Dead After Being Shot In Miami

