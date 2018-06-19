Today has just gotten worse …. #JimmyWopo has been pronounced dead 😞 #RIPJimmyWopo pic.twitter.com/EPBc4GZvDB — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 18, 2018

Hip-hop has lost another rising young artist.

RELATED: XXXTentacion Reported Dead After Being Shot In Miami

According to KDKA, emerging Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo died after being shot in the city’s Middle Hill neighborhood on Monday. He was only 21 years old.

His manager confirmed the news on Facebook.

This news comes just hours after Florida rapper XXXTentacion was confirmed dead after being shot in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Stay tuned for more details.

Rapper Jimmy Wopo Shot And Killed In Pittsburgh was originally published on hot963.com

