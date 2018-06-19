CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Rapper Jimmy Wopo Shot And Killed In Pittsburgh

0 reads
Leave a comment

Hip-hop has lost another rising young artist.

RELATED: XXXTentacion Reported Dead After Being Shot In Miami

According to KDKA, emerging Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo died after being shot in the city’s Middle Hill neighborhood on Monday. He was only 21 years old.

His manager confirmed the news on Facebook.

This news comes just hours after Florida rapper XXXTentacion was confirmed dead after being shot in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Stay tuned for more details.

Rapper Jimmy Wopo Shot And Killed In Pittsburgh was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Rapper Jimmy Wopo Shot And Killed In Pittsburgh

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Straight From His Dialysis Treatment – Freeway Shares…
 3 hours ago
06.18.18
The Best Migo? 7 Times Takeoff Made Up…
 5 hours ago
06.18.18
Dominque Perry Reveals How She And Dro Hooked…
 5 hours ago
06.18.18
Dr. Dre Is Making A Marvin Gaye Movie…
 6 hours ago
06.18.18
Breaking: XXXTentacion Reportedly Shot In Miami, Unresponsive [VIDEO]
 6 hours ago
06.18.18
Jay-Z Named Puma’s President of Basketball Operations
 6 hours ago
06.18.18
6 Classic Episodes That Will Make You Miss…
 6 hours ago
06.18.18
Keisha Nicole Gets Socially Active & Takes Her…
 10 hours ago
06.18.18
Brave: High School Receptionist Serenades Students With Iconic…
 12 hours ago
06.18.18
Cash, Cropped & Burned: White Celebs Who Look…
 12 hours ago
06.18.18
This Is Why You Might Not Find “EVERYTHING…
 13 hours ago
06.18.18
When A Snapchat Filter Gets You Smacked Upside…
 13 hours ago
06.18.18
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Admitting He Likes…
 14 hours ago
06.18.18
T.I. Spotted Slapping The Cakes Of A Mystery…
 15 hours ago
06.18.18
Jay-Z And Beyonce’s ‘Everything Is Love’ Added To…
 15 hours ago
06.18.18
50 Cent’s Son Gets Petty With Father’s Day…
 15 hours ago
06.18.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close