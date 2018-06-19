Freeway stopped by the station today to talk to DJ Caesar about the Meek Mill rally and his upcoming album Think Free, but before stopping by Boom 103.9, Freeway made it out to the #Justice4Meek rally held in the city today for Meek before he entered the court room.

As you know, Freeway continues to deal with kidney issues, and receives dialysis treatments, but he felt so strong about supporting his Philadelphia brother that he made the time to join the rally and give some words of encouragement for Meek and the injustices that continue to happen with the justice system.

Meek’s hearing ending with no decision from the judge yet.

Beanie Sigel did share a video today saying that a potential kidney may have been found for Freeway, and we will pray that everything works out for him in these trying times.

“Please pray for my bother @phillyfreeway just received great news that a possible compatible kidney was found.. Allah is Ahkbar! If it’s not compatible at least he’s receiving calls now.. By Allah if my body wasn’t torn to pieces by years of miss treatment and bullets I would’ve been first on the list.. I truly want for my brother what I want for myself.. I love you free for the sake of Allah & then for my own selfish reasons… May Allah have mercy on you and grant you success in this life and there after, Ameen” – Beanie Sigel

Shot by Wooder Ice – edited by @JustInMyView

Straight From His Dialysis Treatment – Freeway Shares Encouraging Words At Meek Mill Rally was originally published on boomphilly.com

