Straight From His Dialysis Treatment – Freeway Shares Encouraging Words At Meek Mill Rally

Entertainment News
| 06.18.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Freeway stopped by the station today to talk to DJ Caesar about the Meek Mill rally and his upcoming album Think Free, but before stopping by Boom 103.9, Freeway made it out to the #Justice4Meek rally held in the city today for Meek before he entered the court room.

As you know, Freeway continues to deal with kidney issues, and receives dialysis treatments, but he felt so strong about supporting his Philadelphia brother that he made the time to join the rally and give some words of encouragement for Meek and the injustices that continue to happen with the justice system.

Meek’s hearing ending with no decision from the judge yet.

Beanie Sigel did share a video today saying that a potential kidney may have been found for Freeway, and we will pray that everything works out for him in these trying times.

“Please pray for my bother @phillyfreeway just received great news that a possible compatible kidney was found.. Allah is Ahkbar! If it’s not compatible at least he’s receiving calls now.. By Allah if my body wasn’t torn to pieces by years of miss treatment and bullets I would’ve been first on the list.. I truly want for my brother what I want for myself.. I love you free for the sake of Allah & then for my own selfish reasons… May Allah have mercy on you and grant you success in this life and there after, Ameen” – Beanie Sigel

 

 

Shot by Wooder Ice – edited by @JustInMyView

Straight From His Dialysis Treatment – Freeway Shares Encouraging Words At Meek Mill Rally was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Straight From His Dialysis Treatment – Freeway Shares Encouraging Words At Meek Mill Rally

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Straight From His Dialysis Treatment – Freeway Shares…
 2 hours ago
06.18.18
The Best Migo? 7 Times Takeoff Made Up…
 5 hours ago
06.18.18
Dominque Perry Reveals How She And Dro Hooked…
 5 hours ago
06.18.18
Dr. Dre Is Making A Marvin Gaye Movie…
 5 hours ago
06.18.18
Breaking: XXXTentacion Reportedly Shot In Miami, Unresponsive [VIDEO]
 6 hours ago
06.18.18
Jay-Z Named Puma’s President of Basketball Operations
 6 hours ago
06.18.18
6 Classic Episodes That Will Make You Miss…
 6 hours ago
06.18.18
Keisha Nicole Gets Socially Active & Takes Her…
 10 hours ago
06.18.18
Brave: High School Receptionist Serenades Students With Iconic…
 12 hours ago
06.18.18
Cash, Cropped & Burned: White Celebs Who Look…
 12 hours ago
06.18.18
This Is Why You Might Not Find “EVERYTHING…
 13 hours ago
06.18.18
When A Snapchat Filter Gets You Smacked Upside…
 13 hours ago
06.18.18
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Admitting He Likes…
 14 hours ago
06.18.18
T.I. Spotted Slapping The Cakes Of A Mystery…
 15 hours ago
06.18.18
Jay-Z And Beyonce’s ‘Everything Is Love’ Added To…
 15 hours ago
06.18.18
50 Cent’s Son Gets Petty With Father’s Day…
 15 hours ago
06.18.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close