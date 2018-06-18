CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Best Migo? 7 Times Takeoff Made Up For Being Left Off ‘Bad & Boujee’

0 reads
Leave a comment
Migos

Source: Cohn & Wolfe / Cohn & Wolfe

Every member of Migos plays a vital role in the constant success of the group.

But for some reason, lots of folks sleep on the fire emcee that is Kirsnick Khari “Takeoff” Ball.

Takeoff may have been left off of “Bad and Boujee” (or was he?), but he certainly made up for it by having the hottest verse on every Migos track since then.

In honor of the ad lib god’s 24th birthday, check out a few moments when Takeoff was probably your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper.

The Best Migo? 7 Times Takeoff Made Up For Being Left Off ‘Bad & Boujee’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading The Best Migo? 7 Times Takeoff Made Up For Being Left Off ‘Bad & Boujee’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Best Migo? 7 Times Takeoff Made Up…
 3 hours ago
06.18.18
Dominque Perry Reveals How She And Dro Hooked…
 3 hours ago
06.18.18
Dr. Dre Is Making A Marvin Gaye Movie…
 3 hours ago
06.18.18
Breaking: XXXTentacion Reportedly Shot In Miami, Unresponsive [VIDEO]
 4 hours ago
06.18.18
Jay-Z Named Puma’s President of Basketball Operations
 4 hours ago
06.18.18
6 Classic Episodes That Will Make You Miss…
 4 hours ago
06.18.18
Keisha Nicole Gets Socially Active & Takes Her…
 8 hours ago
06.18.18
Brave: High School Receptionist Serenades Students With Iconic…
 10 hours ago
06.18.18
Cash, Cropped & Burned: White Celebs Who Look…
 10 hours ago
06.18.18
This Is Why You Might Not Find “EVERYTHING…
 11 hours ago
06.18.18
When A Snapchat Filter Gets You Smacked Upside…
 11 hours ago
06.18.18
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Admitting He Likes…
 12 hours ago
06.18.18
T.I. Spotted Slapping The Cakes Of A Mystery…
 13 hours ago
06.18.18
Jay-Z And Beyonce’s ‘Everything Is Love’ Added To…
 13 hours ago
06.18.18
50 Cent’s Son Gets Petty With Father’s Day…
 13 hours ago
06.18.18
Kim Kardashian Shifts Focus On Another Case For…
 13 hours ago
06.18.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close