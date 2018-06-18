All Summer long, Keisha Nicole is getting Socially Active as she finds fun and unique things to do in the city of Houston. After already participating in a little Trap Yoga with the Trap Yoga Bae herself, Keisha hit Pinot’s Pallete in the Montrose area for a little Paint N Sip with a few lucky Box listeners! Thank’s to our friends at Pinot’s Pallete for opening up their space for us.

Get socially active with Keisha by following her on all social media platforms, @KeishaNicole!

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Keisha Nicole Gets Socially Active & Takes Her Listeners To Paint N Sip [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: