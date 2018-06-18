Keisha Nicole Gets Socially Active & Takes Her Listeners To Paint N Sip [EXCLUSIVE]

A little Paint and Sip, anyone?

Entertainment News
| 06.18.18
All Summer long, Keisha Nicole is getting Socially Active as she finds fun and unique things to do in the city of Houston. After already participating in a little Trap Yoga with the Trap Yoga Bae herself, Keisha hit Pinot’s Pallete in the Montrose area for a little Paint N Sip with a few lucky Box listeners! Thank’s to our friends at Pinot’s Pallete for opening up their space for us.

