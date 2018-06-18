Dominque Perry Reveals How She And Dro Hooked Up On ‘Insecure’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Hometown girl Dominque Perry came back to the H to be part of the Texas Black Expo. Joined by Jalene Mack the two explained the significance of the expo and being part of Hollywood, both on screen and off screen. Of course, Dominque’s life has been changed for the better with the birth of her daughter Xen and Keisha Nicole had to ask her about it.

“It’s been amazing,” Perry said. “It’s been a learning process of … trying to be a new mom and trying to get my snapback right.” She knows that the whole “snapback” fantasy of getting your body immediately back is just that but she’s perfectly fine adjusting to motherhood!

As far as the elephant in the room? Well, Perry mentioned that too.

“There wasn’t romance brewing on the set, no!” she says of her and Dro’s relationship that resulted in the birth of their daughter. “I’ma hit you up after your name is off that call sheet, that’s exactly what he said.”

Watch the full interview up top!

