When A Snapchat Filter Gets You Smacked Upside The Head By Your Grandmother

Snapchat’s dog filter may be its most popular, but not everyone is feeling the infamous animation.

@ILoveBeinBlack shares this viral post of his Grandmother reacting negatively to the dog filter, which adds ears and a long tongue to whoever appears on screen.

At first, she scolded her grandson for using the “nasty” app but when he showed her that she had an extended dog tongue too, she smacked him upside the head and got out of the frame.

Grandma don’t play that nasty shit 💀😂😂💀😂 pic.twitter.com/Q7vzCJVMvb — BlackLivesMatter✊🏿👸🏽🤴🏾 (@ILoveBeinBlack) June 18, 2018

