CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

When A Snapchat Filter Gets You Smacked Upside The Head By Your Grandmother

Granny don’t play that.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Snapchat

Source: Thomas Trutschel / Getty

Snapchat’s dog filter may be its most popular, but not everyone is feeling the infamous animation.

@ILoveBeinBlack shares this viral post of his Grandmother reacting negatively to the dog filter, which adds ears and a long tongue to whoever appears on screen.

At first, she scolded her grandson for using the “nasty” app but when he showed her that she had an extended dog tongue too, she smacked him upside the head and got out of the frame.

When A Snapchat Filter Gets You Smacked Upside The Head By Your Grandmother was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading When A Snapchat Filter Gets You Smacked Upside The Head By Your Grandmother

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Brave: High School Receptionist Serenades Students With Iconic…
 2 hours ago
06.18.18
Cash, Cropped & Burned: White Celebs Who Look…
 2 hours ago
06.18.18
This Is Why You Might Not Find “EVERYTHING…
 3 hours ago
06.18.18
When A Snapchat Filter Gets You Smacked Upside…
 3 hours ago
06.18.18
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Admitting He Likes…
 4 hours ago
06.18.18
T.I. Spotted Slapping The Cakes Of A Mystery…
 5 hours ago
06.18.18
Jay-Z And Beyonce’s ‘Everything Is Love’ Added To…
 5 hours ago
06.18.18
50 Cent’s Son Gets Petty With Father’s Day…
 5 hours ago
06.18.18
Kim Kardashian Shifts Focus On Another Case For…
 5 hours ago
06.18.18
Dave Chappelle Is Pushing Maryland’s Next Potential Governor…
 15 hours ago
06.17.18
Meme Queen: Beyoncé Hits The Bill Cosby Lean…
 15 hours ago
06.17.18
Young GG’s Perspective: A GIPHY-Guide To “KIDS SEE…
 16 hours ago
06.17.18
Why Sway? Legendary Host Presses Nick Grant For…
 16 hours ago
06.17.18
H-O-R-S-E Play: Watch The Wildest Trick Shots From…
 19 hours ago
06.17.18
Here’s An Artistic Breakdown Of The Carters’ New…
 19 hours ago
06.17.18
This Video Of Superdads Saving The Day Will…
 22 hours ago
06.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close