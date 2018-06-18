Fans looking for The Carter’s new joint project EVERYTHING IS LOVE will be pleased to learn that the album is now available on all streaming platforms after an exclusive TIDAL premier.

But if you’re looking under JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s artist pages for it you’ll be disappointed. The album is listed only under The Carters.

Click the links below to stream on TIDAL, Apple Music, Amazon, iTunes and Spotify.

This Is Why You Might Not Find “EVERYTHING IS LOVE” On Your Streaming Service was originally published on globalgrind.com

