CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This Is Why You Might Not Find “EVERYTHING IS LOVE” On Your Streaming Service

If you don’t have TIDAL, you’ll have to do a special search to find Jay & Bey’s new joint album.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 NBA Finals - Game Six

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Fans looking for The Carter’s new joint project EVERYTHING IS LOVE will be pleased to learn that the album is now available on all streaming platforms after an exclusive TIDAL premier.

But if you’re looking under JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s artist pages for it you’ll be disappointed. The album is listed only under The Carters.

Click the links below to stream on TIDAL, Apple Music, Amazon, iTunes and Spotify.

This Is Why You Might Not Find “EVERYTHING IS LOVE” On Your Streaming Service was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading This Is Why You Might Not Find “EVERYTHING IS LOVE” On Your Streaming Service

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Brave: High School Receptionist Serenades Students With Iconic…
 2 hours ago
06.18.18
Cash, Cropped & Burned: White Celebs Who Look…
 2 hours ago
06.18.18
This Is Why You Might Not Find “EVERYTHING…
 3 hours ago
06.18.18
When A Snapchat Filter Gets You Smacked Upside…
 3 hours ago
06.18.18
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Admitting He Likes…
 4 hours ago
06.18.18
T.I. Spotted Slapping The Cakes Of A Mystery…
 5 hours ago
06.18.18
Jay-Z And Beyonce’s ‘Everything Is Love’ Added To…
 5 hours ago
06.18.18
50 Cent’s Son Gets Petty With Father’s Day…
 5 hours ago
06.18.18
Kim Kardashian Shifts Focus On Another Case For…
 5 hours ago
06.18.18
Dave Chappelle Is Pushing Maryland’s Next Potential Governor…
 15 hours ago
06.17.18
Meme Queen: Beyoncé Hits The Bill Cosby Lean…
 15 hours ago
06.17.18
Young GG’s Perspective: A GIPHY-Guide To “KIDS SEE…
 16 hours ago
06.17.18
Why Sway? Legendary Host Presses Nick Grant For…
 16 hours ago
06.17.18
H-O-R-S-E Play: Watch The Wildest Trick Shots From…
 19 hours ago
06.17.18
Here’s An Artistic Breakdown Of The Carters’ New…
 19 hours ago
06.17.18
This Video Of Superdads Saving The Day Will…
 22 hours ago
06.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close