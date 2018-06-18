Cash, Cropped & Burned: White Celebs Who Look Foolish As Hell In Corn Rows

At this point, it’s starting to feel as though Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are trolling Black folks to get a reaction out of them, just like their old pal D.T.

If you thought Kanye’s bizarre rant and unorthodox album were worth multiple Think Pieces, Kim’s new braided ‘do at the 2018 MTV Movie Awards is worth a book on appropriation.

If it wasn’t for the fact that the Kardashian/Jenner sisters spend thousands of dollars trying to emulate Black Women, all while never acknowledging our influence and impact on every race — then them rocking cornrows wouldn’t be such a huge deal.

Like trying to rebrand them as boxer braids and claim that Bo Derek, a White woman, started it. But no shade to Bo! She knows the truth:

Hey! It’s just a hairstyle that I wore in the movie “10” @KimKardashian calls it the Bo Derek because she copied my pattern of braids. I copied it from Ann-Margret’s backup singer from her Vegas Sho. And we all copied Queen Nofretari. I hope Her Royal Highness is flattered. pic.twitter.com/UuQkh8VKOi — Bo Derek (@boderek) January 31, 2018

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first, and this won’t be the last time a White celeb cash cropped off our cornrows — put your scarecrows up:

