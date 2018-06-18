CLOSE
Cash, Cropped & Burned: White Celebs Who Look Foolish As Hell In Corn Rows

Kim Kardashian West Celebrates The Launch Of KKW Beauty

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

At this point, it’s starting to feel as though Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are trolling Black folks to get a reaction out of them, just like their old pal D.T.

 

If you thought Kanye’s bizarre rant and unorthodox album were worth multiple Think Pieces, Kim’s new braided ‘do at the 2018 MTV Movie Awards is worth a book on appropriation.

 

If it wasn’t for the fact that the Kardashian/Jenner sisters spend thousands of dollars trying to emulate Black Women, all while never acknowledging our influence and impact on every race — then them rocking cornrows wouldn’t be such a huge deal.

Like trying to rebrand them as boxer braids and claim that Bo Derek, a White woman, started it. But no shade to Bo! She knows the truth:

 

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first, and this won’t be the last time a White celeb cash cropped off our cornrows — put your scarecrows up:

 

via GIPHY

Cash, Cropped & Burned: White Celebs Who Look Foolish As Hell In Corn Rows was originally published on globalgrind.com

