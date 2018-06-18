One North Carolina school receptionist had time to drop vocals for her kids on the last day of school.

Regina Ballard of North Lincoln High sang over the school intercom her rendition of Etta James‘ “At Last.”

She remixed the song to welcome summer break and since she posted the video to Facebook on Wednesday, it’s gained over 839,000 views and over 14,000 shares.

Now this sounds special and all, but I’m thinking, as a high schooler on the last day of school, I only have one thing in mind…

Surely students didn’t stay for three minutes of karaoke-style performances…

Peep Ms. Ballard’s showstopper below and you tell me.

VERY lovely…but again…

According to USA Today, about half of the students and staff were in the building that day since graduation was last week and it was an optional work day. Ballard said she intentionally sung her closing number when there wouldn’t be a lot of people in the building.

So I guess…everybody had time that day.

Good for them. If there was any way to spice up the last day, this would be the way to do it!

Brave: High School Receptionist Serenades Students With Iconic Song Over Intercom was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: