Jay-Z And Beyonce’s ‘Everything Is Love’ Added To Spotify, Apple Music

Everything Is Love is out now

Everything Is Love Album Cover

Source: Roc Nation / TIDAL

Beyonce and Jay-Z decided to shut down Father’s Day Weekend with the release of their duet album, Everything Is Love. It had everybody who didn’t have a TIDAL account signing up for their free trial using their fifteenth different email and those who already had TIDAL bouncing for joy.

Well, the exclusivity of Everything Is Love has apparently lasted only two days. The album popped up this morning on both Apple Music and Spotify, sort of rendering that amazing Beyonce bar about streaming numbers a little moot.

For Spotify users, the album is only available to those with a premium subscription according to sources. The full release won’t be available to non-premium subscribers until July 2. The album dropped right in the middle of the European leg of The Carters On The Run II tour, giving US fans more than enough time to learn all the words (and the new setlist) when the tour hits stateside beginning on July 25th.

You can take in EVERYTHING IS LOVE on both Apple Music and Spotify now.

Jay-Z And Beyonce’s ‘Everything Is Love’ Added To Spotify, Apple Music was originally published on theboxhouston.com

photos
