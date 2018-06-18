CLOSE
50 Cent’s Son Gets Petty With Father’s Day Post

Marquise Jackson makes a funny at his father’s expense.

For all their differences and public feuds in the past, 50 Cent and his estranged son Marquise Jackson share a petty gene that’s way too hard to ignore.

As many far and wide were taking to the socials to pay homage and applaud their dads on Father’s Day 2018, the younger Jackson decided to get in on the action and uploaded a photo with his father, captioning the snap, “Father’s Day lunch lol.”

Only the gag is, there is no sight of 50 Cent as Marquise uploaded the picture of himself next to an empty chair to make his point quite clear.

#Wayment… #50Cent’s oldest son #MarquiseJackson is pettyyyyy 😩👀👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

50 Cent's Son Gets Petty With Father's Day Post was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

