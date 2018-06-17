This Viral Video Is Showing How Dads Save The Day

On Father’s Day, let’s take a moment to reflect on all of those times when Dad truly saved the day. This viral video reminds us of just a few of them. Believe it or not, Dads have a knack for preventing danger.

Happy Fathers Day. pic.twitter.com/kFNMrMT6rY — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) June 17, 2018

