Stream Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s ‘EVERYTHING IS LOVE’ Album Right Now!

Fresh on the heels of everything Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music has been pumping out over the last month – including Nas’s latest release (to rave reviews, albeit temporary as they were) Nasir – Jay-Z and Beyoncé have just released their first official joint album ‘EVERYTHING IS LOVE’.

Stream it below! Also, check out the first official video released for the project titled ‘APESHIT’.

