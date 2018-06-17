Another one from The Carters, produced by Hov, Cool & Dre.

Stream here via TIDAL.

”When your name is a verb and these comments absurd and they swear they know you better than you know yourself.”

Wait: Beyoncé, JAY-Z & The Carters Dropped A Bonus Track “SALUD!” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: