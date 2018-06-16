CLOSE
Roc-La-Familia: Watch Blue Ivy Make Her Friend Throw The Diamond Up While JAY-Z Performs

“Throw your diamond in the sky if you feel the vibe.”

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Blue Ivy and her Roc Girls were in the house for the “On The Run Tour II,” and the Carters’ first daughter showed her friends how to rep the familia properly.

Watch the adorable video below.

