Beyoncé and JAY-Z just held up the summer by dropping nine surprise tracks for EVERYTHING IS LOVE, the couple’s first ever dual project, featuring appearances from Blue Ivy and Pharrell.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z just broke the innanet again! pic.twitter.com/IUIgyQ3w1Z — Gabriel Williams (@Gabriel_Will1) June 16, 2018

Stream now on TIDAL and hit the jump for more shots of The Carters conquering the world.

Bonnie & Clyde ‘18: The Carters Deliver “EVERYTHING IS LOVE” Surprise Album was originally published on globalgrind.com

