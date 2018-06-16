CLOSE
Bonnie & Clyde ‘18: The Carters Deliver “EVERYTHING IS LOVE” Surprise Album

Beyoncé and JAY-Z stick up the world and drop their first ever collaborative project without warning.

JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour

Beyoncé and JAY-Z just held up the summer by dropping nine surprise tracks for EVERYTHING IS LOVE, the couple’s first ever dual project, featuring appearances from Blue Ivy and Pharrell.

