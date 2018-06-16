CLOSE
Instagram Makes Major Announcement

Instagram Halts Screenshot Alert Rollout

Instagram won’t be sending you notifications when someone saves your story.

After a trial period of a few months, Instagram has decided to halt the introduction of screenshot notifications. Announced in February, IG gave select users notifications when users screenshotted their story, a feature similar to Snapchat. Those who were given the feature reportedly received a warning that said “next time you take a screenshot or screen recording, the person who posted the story will be able to see it.” Though they originally planned to roll out the feature to all users eventually, the company has decided they will no longer go ahead with the feature, as they told Buzzfeed this week. Instagram has not supplied a reason for the cancellation at this time.

