[STREAM] 2 Chainz, Drake & Quavo’s “Bigger Than You”

Looks like Drake will continue to ignore Pusha T’s jabs so he can focus on the bag.

2 Chainz invites Drizzy and Quavo to join him on the infectious “Bigger Than You.”

Prepare to hear this everywhere you go until November.

Stream on YouTube (below) and TIDAL.

