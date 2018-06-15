CLOSE
Weekend Shmood: When The Kids Get Schooled In Beyoncé Moves

Class is in session.

Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show

The legacy of Beyoncé‘s “Everybody Mad” Coachella routine continues to be felt, even with the youth.

Students at the celebrated L.Y.E Academy are definitely getting inspiration from Queen Bey. Watch them bring their own flavor to a routine that’s already cemented in history.

 

 

@coreybswagg had time 🗣TAH DAY‼️‼️‼️

A post shared by Ladia Yates Entertainement (@lye_academy) on

 

Shmood.

