CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Summer Memories: When Visits To Grandma’s House Turned Into Manual Labor

Smh...false advertisement.

0 reads
Leave a comment
African American mother with mixed race son, parenting

Source: kali9 / Getty

The summertime can definitely be nostalgic, especially when school lets out for the kids.

From beach trips, to cookouts, to hanging outside, there was no one who could rain on your parade as a kid…

…except your parents.

And if they weren’t giving you stress, a trip to your grandparents’ house could definitely get ugly.

Don’t let it be a week-long stay either. Grandma might treat you every now and then, but you better believe some work will get done too.

Comedian Davy Ruffin portrays the feeling perfectly, from having to clean grandma’s property…

 

To being put in time-out…

 

To an impromptu school session…

 

And don’t let your cousins come over to complicate the situation…

 

The struggle.

If there’s a summertime moment that takes you back to the old days, let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

 

Summer Memories: When Visits To Grandma’s House Turned Into Manual Labor was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Summer Memories: When Visits To Grandma’s House Turned Into Manual Labor

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Rewind | Beyonce & Jay Z’s Tour…
 1 hour ago
06.15.18
Summer Memories: When Visits To Grandma’s House Turned…
 4 hours ago
06.15.18
Jasmine Brand Breaks Down Blogging And Seeing Your…
 4 hours ago
06.15.18
Before The Beard: Rare Old Footage Of Drake…
 4 hours ago
06.15.18
Weekend Shmood: When The Kids Get Schooled In…
 4 hours ago
06.15.18
Rich The Kid Hospitalized After Getting Robbed In…
 7 hours ago
06.15.18
LOL: Nas Fans Aren’t Too Happy That ‘Nasir’…
 9 hours ago
06.15.18
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne Seeks to Trademark ‘New Dirty…
 10 hours ago
06.15.18
Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Talk Avengers,…
 15 hours ago
06.15.18
Kehlani Performs At The Greek Theatre
Ella Mai Kicks Off ‘Boo’d Up’ Tour in…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
So True: 7 Funny Things Most Dads Say…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
11 items
Too Hot For TV: 11 Gorgeous Black Women…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B Shades Jerry Seinfeld ‘Kesha’ Style
 1 day ago
06.14.18
Happy Birthday 45! 72 Things We Loooove About…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
Real Talk: Jada Pinkett Smith Remembers The Times…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
Who Says A Bear Can’t Be Your Best…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close