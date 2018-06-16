The Rewind | Beyonce & Jay Z’s Tour Book, New Nas & More

Entertainment News
| 06.15.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

This week on The Rewind with Xilla Valentine and Janee Bolden we give you the top 5 things of the week that you need to be checking out.

Janee and I will battle it out to see who has the better list and our special guest will help us decide. This week we got Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Star BK Brasco as our special guest.

As we debate the XXL Freshman Cover, season 2 of Marlon, the new album from Nas titled Nasir, Nicki Minaj and Future Tour as well of the On The Run Tour Book from Jay Z and Beyonce.

Watch the video above and be sure to keep checking us out every week on The Rewind.

The Rewind | Beyonce & Jay Z’s Tour Book, New Nas & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading The Rewind | Beyonce & Jay Z’s Tour Book, New Nas & More

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Rewind | Beyonce & Jay Z’s Tour…
 1 hour ago
06.15.18
Summer Memories: When Visits To Grandma’s House Turned…
 4 hours ago
06.15.18
Jasmine Brand Breaks Down Blogging And Seeing Your…
 4 hours ago
06.15.18
Before The Beard: Rare Old Footage Of Drake…
 4 hours ago
06.15.18
Weekend Shmood: When The Kids Get Schooled In…
 4 hours ago
06.15.18
Rich The Kid Hospitalized After Getting Robbed In…
 7 hours ago
06.15.18
LOL: Nas Fans Aren’t Too Happy That ‘Nasir’…
 9 hours ago
06.15.18
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne Seeks to Trademark ‘New Dirty…
 10 hours ago
06.15.18
Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Talk Avengers,…
 15 hours ago
06.15.18
Kehlani Performs At The Greek Theatre
Ella Mai Kicks Off ‘Boo’d Up’ Tour in…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
So True: 7 Funny Things Most Dads Say…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
11 items
Too Hot For TV: 11 Gorgeous Black Women…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B Shades Jerry Seinfeld ‘Kesha’ Style
 1 day ago
06.14.18
Happy Birthday 45! 72 Things We Loooove About…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
Real Talk: Jada Pinkett Smith Remembers The Times…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
Who Says A Bear Can’t Be Your Best…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close