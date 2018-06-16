This week on The Rewind with Xilla Valentine and Janee Bolden we give you the top 5 things of the week that you need to be checking out.
Janee and I will battle it out to see who has the better list and our special guest will help us decide. This week we got Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Star BK Brasco as our special guest.
As we debate the XXL Freshman Cover, season 2 of Marlon, the new album from Nas titled Nasir, Nicki Minaj and Future Tour as well of the On The Run Tour Book from Jay Z and Beyonce.
Watch the video above and be sure to keep checking us out every week on The Rewind.
The Rewind | Beyonce & Jay Z’s Tour Book, New Nas & More was originally published on globalgrind.com
