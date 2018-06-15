Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Talk Avengers, And Expanding The Jurassic World Universe

Entertainment News
| 06.15.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Warning this interview has some spoilers from Chris Pratt’s other movie Avengers: Infinity War. With that being said, Chris Pratt is ready to drop another blockbuster on the world with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. I flew out to Hawaii the place they film Jurassic World to sit down with the cast, Chris, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith and more to talk about how this time we leave Jurassic Park and truly enter a Jurassic World that opens up the possibilities to an amazing universe.

Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Talk Avengers, And Expanding The Jurassic World Universe was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Talk Avengers, And Expanding The Jurassic World Universe

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne Seeks to Trademark ‘New Dirty…
 3 hours ago
06.15.18
Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Talk Avengers,…
 7 hours ago
06.15.18
Kehlani Performs At The Greek Theatre
Ella Mai Kicks Off ‘Boo’d Up’ Tour in…
 21 hours ago
06.14.18
So True: 7 Funny Things Most Dads Say…
 22 hours ago
06.14.18
11 items
Too Hot For TV: 11 Gorgeous Black Women…
 22 hours ago
06.14.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B Shades Jerry Seinfeld ‘Kesha’ Style
 22 hours ago
06.14.18
Happy Birthday 45! 72 Things We Loooove About…
 23 hours ago
06.14.18
Real Talk: Jada Pinkett Smith Remembers The Times…
 23 hours ago
06.14.18
Who Says A Bear Can’t Be Your Best…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
#WordEyeHeard: Tiffany Haddish Tried to Give Leonardo DiCaprio…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
OMG: A Popular “I Hate Stuart Little” Facebook…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
Meet The Subway Passenger Who Will Have You…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
When You Catch Grandma Smoking Loud In The…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
Drake Unveils “Scorpion” Release Date & “I’m Upset”…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
Drake Has A Full-On ‘Degrassi’ Reunion For “I’m…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
2016 Bonnaroo Music + Arts Festival - Day 1
GoldLink “Got Friends” Thanks to Miguel [New Music]
 2 days ago
06.13.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close