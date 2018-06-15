Rich The Kid Hospitalized After Getting Robbed At His Girlfriends Home

CLOSE
Rapper Rich The Kid is in the hospital after a home invasion and a severe beating. According to TMZ, the rapper was at his girlfriend’s LA Home when two men broke in. After a fight, 3 more men jumped in with guns. Rich was reportedly pistol-whipped and a “significant amount of cash and jewelry” was taken.

Rich The Kid’s team allegedly believes the attack was an inside job.

