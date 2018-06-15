Kruz Newz: Part of U.S. 75 Will be Completely Shut Down This Weekend!

Part of U.S. 75 will be completely shut down this weekend, to finish demolishing the Plano Parkway Bridge. The closure will begin at 2 a.m. Saturday and last until 5 a.m. on Monday.

