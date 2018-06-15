0 reads Leave a comment
Part of U.S. 75 will be completely shut down this weekend, to finish demolishing the Plano Parkway Bridge. The closure will begin at 2 a.m. Saturday and last until 5 a.m. on Monday.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- #WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne Seeks to Trademark ‘New Dirty Bastard’
- Kruz Newz: List of Places with Free Beer, Food and More for Father’s Day!!!
- Kruz Newz: Part of U.S. 75 Will be Completely Shut Down This Weekend!
- Boosie Makes A Psa For His DFW Fans
- What Are Your Go To Moves Once The Dj Presses Play
- School Board Member Blames Her Racist Facebook Posts On Michelle Obama And Kneeling Athletes
- #TBT: That Time A ‘Moesha’ Cast Member Held Their Own Against Usher
- Chano The Philanthropist: Chance The Rapper Set To Produce A Special Olympics Anniversary Concert
- Sarah Huckabee Sanders Slammed On Live TV For Being A Parent With No Empathy For Brown Children
- That’s Not Christian! Faith Academy Accused Of School Racism In Federal Complaint
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
20 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
1. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - InsideSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. Wireless Festival 2013 - Day 2 - LondonSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. Kendrick Lamar - iTunes Festival - LondonSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. 2017 Forbes Under 30 SummitSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. Kendrick Lamar Performs During Half Time For The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship GameSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowSource:Getty 7 of 20
8. The 60th Annual Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. The BRIT Awards 2018 - ShowSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. 2015 Hot 97 Summer JamSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. 2015 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. 2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 8Source:Getty 14 of 20
15. BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Red CarpetSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. Kendrick LamarSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. Kendrick Lamar Joins The Weeknd During The 'Legends of The Fall Tour' At The ForumSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 4Source:Getty 18 of 20
19. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 20 of 20
comments – add yours