Kruz Newz: Part of U.S. 75 Will be Completely Shut Down This Weekend!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Part of U.S. 75 will be completely shut down this weekend, to finish demolishing the Plano Parkway Bridge.  The closure will begin at 2 a.m. Saturday and last until 5 a.m. on Monday.

