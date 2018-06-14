CLOSE
#TBT: That Time A ‘Moesha’ Cast Member Held Their Own Against Usher

They both had "the voice."

2017 Cincinnati Music Festival

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

Usher has been sharing his talents with the world for over 20 years now and as a child of 90s R&B, it’s no surprise he’s bumped shoulders with some sitcom favorites.

Countess Vaughn is one person who’s bumped heads with Usher, but in a good way. The actress and singer, best known for playing Kim Parker on Moesha and The Parkers, appeared on the late show Vibe back in the late 90s and Usher happened to be visiting at the same time. With two talented singers in one room, a small battle ensued that got the crowd hype. Check it out below!

You can barely understand what they’re saying…but sang that!

If you want to watch how the conversation went after that, peep the full clip below!

 

