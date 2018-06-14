CLOSE
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Slammed On Live TV For Being A Parent With No Empathy For Brown Children

This is glorious.

Donald Trump is definitely one of the biggest liars on the planet, but Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a close runner-up. Every day she briefs White House reporters with a monsoon of lies. If anyone challenges her, she quickly goes to the next person and almost magically thinks of another lie. However, even lies couldn’t get her out of one question on Thursday.

Several reporters asked about her empathy for brown children being ripped away from their parents at borders because of the country’s horrific and racist immigration policies, and Miss Sarah got pissed.

In case you missed it, Attorney General Jeff Sessions used the Bible to justify this disgusting practice, which reeks of parents being taken away from their children at a slave auction. However, instead of Blacks, this time they’re Latinos.

“Where does it say in the Bible that it’s moral to take children away from their mothers?” CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Sanders.

“It’s biblical to follow the law,” Sanders actually responded.

She went to the next reporter but eventually CNN political analyst Brian Karem had enough.

“Come on, Sarah, you’re a parent. Don’t you have any empathy for what these people are going through? They have less than you do,” he said.

“Settle down!” Sanders quipped.

“These people have nothing,” Karem insisted.

“I know you want to get some more TV time!” Sanders snapped back.

“Honestly, answer the question,” Karem begged. “You’re a parent of young children. Don’t you have any empathy for what they go through?”

Of course, a smug Sanders ignored the question.

Watch below:

On another note, Sarah Sanders is considering leaving her job at the White House.

Good riddance in advance.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Slammed On Live TV For Being A Parent With No Empathy For Brown Children was originally published on newsone.com

photos
