CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

NeNe Leakes Reveals Her Husband Greg Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer: “The Fight Begins”

The reality star is standing by her man through this next stage of life.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway With Nene and Marlo

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

‘RHOA’ peach NeNe Leakes revealed her husband, Greg, is fighting cancer, according to her latest IG post.

The comedienne posted a photo of Greg in the hospital, captioning the moment with “Our New Normal and the fight begins.”

Speculations surrounding Greg’s health have been swirling through the rumor mill for awhile now, with NeNe announcing in May Greg had been hospitalized for 15 days.

“First of all, I just want to say that I feel very blessed and extremely lucky to be able to do what I do. I’m so grateful that you guys purchased tickets to see me everywhere,” NeNe wrote a month ago on social media.

“I have to cancel my Albany, New York show and my New York City Caroline’s show. Today marks the 15th day straight that Gregg has been in the hospital.”

Continuing, “I find it very difficult to stand on stage and laugh and have a good time and give you guys your money’s worth knowing that my husband is in the hospital not feeling well. He has said to me over and over again, ‘Go on, go out there, have a good time, do the show, I’m going to be fine.’ But I find it mentally very hard for me to do that.”

The pair have been together for almost twenty years, briefly splitting in 2011 only to get remarried again two years later.

SOURCE: PEOPLE

RELATED LINKS

‘RHOAS10’ Reunion Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Tired Of Kim Zolciak’s Lies

NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak Face Off In Explosive ‘RHOA’ Reunion Trailer

NeNe Leakes Blasts Sheree Whitfield And Kim Zolciak

NeNe Leakes Reveals Her Husband Greg Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer: “The Fight Begins” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading NeNe Leakes Reveals Her Husband Greg Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer: “The Fight Begins”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kehlani Performs At The Greek Theatre
Ella Mai Kicks Off ‘Boo’d Up’ Tour in…
 15 hours ago
06.14.18
So True: 7 Funny Things Most Dads Say…
 15 hours ago
06.14.18
11 items
Too Hot For TV: 11 Gorgeous Black Women…
 15 hours ago
06.14.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B Shades Jerry Seinfeld ‘Kesha’ Style
 16 hours ago
06.14.18
Happy Birthday 45! 72 Things We Loooove About…
 17 hours ago
06.14.18
Real Talk: Jada Pinkett Smith Remembers The Times…
 17 hours ago
06.14.18
Who Says A Bear Can’t Be Your Best…
 19 hours ago
06.14.18
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
#WordEyeHeard: Tiffany Haddish Tried to Give Leonardo DiCaprio…
 20 hours ago
06.14.18
OMG: A Popular “I Hate Stuart Little” Facebook…
 20 hours ago
06.14.18
Meet The Subway Passenger Who Will Have You…
 21 hours ago
06.14.18
When You Catch Grandma Smoking Loud In The…
 23 hours ago
06.14.18
Drake Unveils “Scorpion” Release Date & “I’m Upset”…
 23 hours ago
06.14.18
Drake Has A Full-On ‘Degrassi’ Reunion For “I’m…
 1 day ago
06.13.18
2016 Bonnaroo Music + Arts Festival - Day 1
GoldLink “Got Friends” Thanks to Miguel [New Music]
 2 days ago
06.13.18
Director X Breaks Down The Changes He Made…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
Gassed Up: A Group Of Dancers Go Viral…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close