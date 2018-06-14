CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping Girl In The Face With His Penis At A 2002 Party

The turn up allegedly turned down after a woman reportedly refused to give him oral sex.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Open Road Films' 'Sleepless' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Actor Jamie Foxx is being accused of slapping a girl in the face with his genitals at a party dating back to 2002, TMZ reports.

While Foxx’s camp is dismissing the claim as a lie, the accuser told law enforcement last week that she was at a party with a friend at Foxx’s home when the now 50-year-old tried to get her to perform oral sex on him. The alleged victim said when she refused, Jamie hit her on the face with his penis.

The accuser told the site that after the incident one of Jamie’s friend’s kicked her out of the home. When she returned to LA the next day, she said she was treated for a severe panic attack.

This claim comes amid a string of accusations against Hollywood A-listers in the sweeping #TimesUp movement including Morgan Freeman, Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein.

SOURCE: TMZ

 

RELATED LINKS

HB Spotlight: Jamie Foxx Goes ‘Off Script’ With New Digital Talk Show

Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo Pratt In New Film

It’s Official: Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Make First Appearance As A Couple

Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping Girl In The Face With His Penis At A 2002 Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping Girl In The Face With His Penis At A 2002 Party

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kehlani Performs At The Greek Theatre
Ella Mai Kicks Off ‘Boo’d Up’ Tour in…
 15 hours ago
06.14.18
So True: 7 Funny Things Most Dads Say…
 15 hours ago
06.14.18
11 items
Too Hot For TV: 11 Gorgeous Black Women…
 15 hours ago
06.14.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B Shades Jerry Seinfeld ‘Kesha’ Style
 16 hours ago
06.14.18
Happy Birthday 45! 72 Things We Loooove About…
 17 hours ago
06.14.18
Real Talk: Jada Pinkett Smith Remembers The Times…
 17 hours ago
06.14.18
Who Says A Bear Can’t Be Your Best…
 19 hours ago
06.14.18
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
#WordEyeHeard: Tiffany Haddish Tried to Give Leonardo DiCaprio…
 20 hours ago
06.14.18
OMG: A Popular “I Hate Stuart Little” Facebook…
 20 hours ago
06.14.18
Meet The Subway Passenger Who Will Have You…
 21 hours ago
06.14.18
When You Catch Grandma Smoking Loud In The…
 23 hours ago
06.14.18
Drake Unveils “Scorpion” Release Date & “I’m Upset”…
 23 hours ago
06.14.18
Drake Has A Full-On ‘Degrassi’ Reunion For “I’m…
 1 day ago
06.13.18
2016 Bonnaroo Music + Arts Festival - Day 1
GoldLink “Got Friends” Thanks to Miguel [New Music]
 2 days ago
06.13.18
Director X Breaks Down The Changes He Made…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
Gassed Up: A Group Of Dancers Go Viral…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close