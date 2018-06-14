CLOSE
Photos
Home > Photos

These Outfits Are The Blueprint You Need For Your Airport Style

0 reads
Leave a comment

When summertime comes through, that means that it’s time to grab out that passport and book it! Traveling year-round is probably the goal for many of us, but am I the only one who thinks about what airport-style really is? Are you suppose to be dressed down to get through security? Or pop out because you never know when you’ll meet bae? The last thing you want is to fall while struttin’ in your heels, but you also don’t want to look just regular.

Well, whatever your flow, here are a few ways you can get ready next time you’re jetting off to your vacay!

EFFORTLESSLY CHIC

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 09, 2017

Source: starzfly/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

I don’t know many who can nail effortless-chic like Solange. If you’ve hypothetically got moves to make as soon as you touch down, you’ll want to wear something that’s easily movable but still chic. The easiest way to accomplish this is by delving into nudes and blacks, like our sweet sis Solange shows. If you want a super-loose t-shirt that’s nude, you can go for this $16 batwing-sleeve top from ASOS that’ll offer a ton of space. Alternatively, you can always go for a calmer vibe with this $28 tie-sleeve sweater, a black v-neck shirt for $13, or even a fancy bardot-top nude top like this. For pants, go for some wide-leg action like these $40 pleated pants, or even an ankle-skimmer that gives you a straight leg. And if you’ve got a few more curves to sport, no worries: These straight-leg pants are everything.

CASUALLY COOL

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 01, 2017

Source: starzfly/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Hey, sometimes you just don’t want to be dressed up, especially if you’ve got a super long flight. Definitely opt for sweatpants and a matching hoodie, and throw on your favorite kicks. This $59 orange set is not only super simple, but it’s just enough color to really get you into gear. If you’ve got a throw-away shirt and are just in need of the pants, you can even go for a calm jogger style like these $378 Rick Owens track pants, or these $147 T by Alexander Wang grey-toned sweats. All my plus-size babes can also look at these $23 mustard leggings (that come with a dope sweatshirt too). Oh, and you might as well pair it with these dope $445 Maison Margiela sneakers because your sneakers are important. Okay, if you can’t drop $445, these $75 ADIDAS can also help you out.

ON BUSINESS BUT PLAY

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 25, 2015

Source: GVK/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Okay, this is for all the boss babes that are on a mission: to stunt in the airport. I love Jada’s style, but especially how her nude vibe isn’t boring or lackluster. You can experiment with jackets, cardigans, and kimonos to give an elevated look for that slay. If you’ve got guap, splurge on this beautiful floral kimono from Dolce & Gabbana, or my favorite item in this ENTIRE post, this $1,095 Figue kimono. Try going for a $130 floral-embroidered kimono from Topshop or this $98 front kimono from Free People that you can you leave opened or closed depending on your mood.

So yes, you CAN have chick airport style while living on any budget! What’s your favorite thing to wear while going through the airport?

DON’T MISS:

#HelloWorld: Girl’s Guide To Solo Travel

Airport Safety Tips For Women Traveling AloneNAACP Warns Black Passengers Against Traveling With American Airlines

TOPSHOT-FASHION-FRANCE-GUCCI-CROISIERE

All The Black Models Featured In Gucci's 2019 Resort Collection

15 photos Launch gallery

All The Black Models Featured In Gucci's 2019 Resort Collection

Continue reading All The Black Models Featured In Gucci’s 2019 Resort Collection

All The Black Models Featured In Gucci's 2019 Resort Collection

Gucci is known for all their grandeur and splendor and their 2019 Cruise Collection didn't disappoint. Gucci's love for France is currently high, with the show being held in the South of France. Earlier this week the brand announced they were dropping out of Milan Fashion Week and will be showing at Paris Fashion Week as a "three-part homage to France," conceived by their current Creative Director, Alessandro Michele. The show was held in a French graveyard and Michele described the collection as "the idea of death as fascination." Per usual, the clothing was colorful and full of patterns and images. The accessories are really what stood out to me from funky frames to bedazzled barrettes. Click through our gallery to see all the Black models that were representing at the show!

These Outfits Are The Blueprint You Need For Your Airport Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kehlani Performs At The Greek Theatre
Ella Mai Kicks Off ‘Boo’d Up’ Tour in…
 15 hours ago
06.14.18
So True: 7 Funny Things Most Dads Say…
 15 hours ago
06.14.18
11 items
Too Hot For TV: 11 Gorgeous Black Women…
 15 hours ago
06.14.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B Shades Jerry Seinfeld ‘Kesha’ Style
 16 hours ago
06.14.18
Happy Birthday 45! 72 Things We Loooove About…
 17 hours ago
06.14.18
Real Talk: Jada Pinkett Smith Remembers The Times…
 17 hours ago
06.14.18
Who Says A Bear Can’t Be Your Best…
 19 hours ago
06.14.18
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
#WordEyeHeard: Tiffany Haddish Tried to Give Leonardo DiCaprio…
 20 hours ago
06.14.18
OMG: A Popular “I Hate Stuart Little” Facebook…
 20 hours ago
06.14.18
Meet The Subway Passenger Who Will Have You…
 21 hours ago
06.14.18
When You Catch Grandma Smoking Loud In The…
 23 hours ago
06.14.18
Drake Unveils “Scorpion” Release Date & “I’m Upset”…
 23 hours ago
06.14.18
Drake Has A Full-On ‘Degrassi’ Reunion For “I’m…
 1 day ago
06.13.18
2016 Bonnaroo Music + Arts Festival - Day 1
GoldLink “Got Friends” Thanks to Miguel [New Music]
 2 days ago
06.13.18
Director X Breaks Down The Changes He Made…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
Gassed Up: A Group Of Dancers Go Viral…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close