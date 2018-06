IMITATION GAME: This bear lets his inner child out as he jumps in unison with a 5-year-old boy at the Nashville Zoo. https://t.co/bHmO0y8vMa pic.twitter.com/6MfqEu3R4y — ABC News (@ABC) June 13, 2018

A little boy was at the Nashville Zoo with his dad when he linked up with a bear who would soon become a very good friend. When the boy started jumping up and down, the bear matched his energy and jumped with him. If you ask us, he’s got the makings of a great wingman. Press play to check out the cool bro moment, courtesy of ABCNews.

Who Says A Bear Can’t Be Your Best Bro? Watch This Adorable Moment. was originally published on globalgrind.com