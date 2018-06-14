Lakers Want Lonzo Ball & Kyle Kuzma To Stop Taking Shots At Each Other

According to ESPN, the Lakers want young stars Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma to tone down their social media sparring:

Though Kuzma and Ball are close friends, the Lakers had grown concerned about the increasingly personal nature of some of the recent roasting between two of their young stars, sources told ESPN.

The back-and-forth ribbing went on throughout their rookie season, escalating from tweets and Instagram posts to Kuzma’s recent Bleacher Report “Player Hater of the Year” Award video making jokes at Ball’s expense and Ball’s response with the track titled “Kylie Kuzma” released on Monday.

The track included a lyric about Kuzma’s lack of a relationship with his biological father. […] Sources said the team spoke to both players and that there are no lingering issues and that both players agreed to tone down the joking insults on social media.

