CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Drake Unveils “Scorpion” Release Date & “I’m Upset” Video

6 reads
Leave a comment
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk/AMA2016 / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

Drake hasn’t been on Instagram since May 27, but he popped up on Wednesday night (June 13) to announce the release date for his upcoming album, Scorpion.

“JUNE 29 2018,” he wrote alongside a scorpion emoji and what appears to be the cover art for the project.

JUNE 29 2018 🦂

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

 

READ MORE

Drake Unveils “Scorpion” Release Date & “I’m Upset” Video was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Drake Unveils “Scorpion” Release Date & “I’m Upset” Video

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
#WordEyeHeard: Tiffany Haddish Tried to Give Leonardo DiCaprio…
 2 hours ago
06.14.18
Drake Unveils “Scorpion” Release Date & “I’m Upset”…
 5 hours ago
06.14.18
Drake Has A Full-On ‘Degrassi’ Reunion For “I’m…
 14 hours ago
06.13.18
2016 Bonnaroo Music + Arts Festival - Day 1
GoldLink “Got Friends” Thanks to Miguel [New Music]
 19 hours ago
06.13.18
Director X Breaks Down The Changes He Made…
 21 hours ago
06.13.18
Gassed Up: A Group Of Dancers Go Viral…
 21 hours ago
06.13.18
The Latest Episode Of ‘A Handmaid’s Tale’ Had…
 21 hours ago
06.13.18
Global Grind Staff Reacts: Who Bit Beyoncé Has…
 23 hours ago
06.13.18
Jamie Foxx Accused In 2002 Penis Slapping Incident;…
 23 hours ago
06.13.18
Super Soul Subway: Here’s Proof That NYC Subway…
 24 hours ago
06.13.18
New Age Love: 6 Ways To Meet Your…
 1 day ago
06.13.18
#BijouStarFiles: T.I. Ordered To Pay Restaurant Employees $75,000…
 1 day ago
06.13.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Inside
#WordEyeHeard: Kanye West Shares Tracklist for Nas’ New…
 1 day ago
06.13.18
O.G.G. Chat: Snoop Dogg & Stephen A. Smith…
 1 day ago
06.13.18
First Look At Wonder Woman 1984
 1 day ago
06.13.18
Cold: James Corden & Ashton Kutcher Get Pusha…
 1 day ago
06.13.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close