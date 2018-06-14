Drake Unveils “Scorpion” Release Date & “I’m Upset” Video

Via | HipHopDX

Drake hasn’t been on Instagram since May 27, but he popped up on Wednesday night (June 13) to announce the release date for his upcoming album, Scorpion.

“JUNE 29 2018,” he wrote alongside a scorpion emoji and what appears to be the cover art for the project.

JUNE 29 2018 🦂 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 13, 2018 at 8:26pm PDT

