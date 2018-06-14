CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Doritos Launches World’s Largest Foot-Long Chip

Doritos is launching special foot-long chips.  The JURRASIC sized chips are part of a special collaboration with the new Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom movie and will come inside their own dinosaur egg crate!!

