CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Tiffany Haddish Tried to Give Leonardo DiCaprio the Buns…?

6 reads
Leave a comment
Tiffany Haddish for GQ

Source: GQ / Courtesy of GQ

Tiffany Haddish seemingly has no filter, which has made her one of the most beloved celebrities in recent times. The hilarious actress, who has been frank about her flirtatious nature in the past, offered up actor Leonardo DiCaprio the cakes and offered more funny tidbits in a new interview.

Haddish, who is set to star alongside her good friend Kevin Hart in the upcoming Night School flick, sat down with The Hollywood Reporter for an extensive look into her rise to fame, the wild situations she’s found herself in, and her observations on the Roseanne Barr situation. However, it was her proposition to DiCaprio that had many turning their heads.

THR reports:

With more than five hours ahead of us, I decide to make a game of it. I start easy by asking about Leonardo DiCaprio, since I had heard her joke before about wanting to have his baby.

“Yeah, I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he’d let me hit that,” she begins. “He’s like, ‘Tiffany, you’re so funny.’ I’m like, ‘I’m serious.’ And then he goes, ‘I mean, I’d do it, but …’ I was like, ‘Come on, wasn’t you in a squad? The coochie squad or something?’ [Editor’s note: DiCaprio was famously a member of the “pussy posse” with pals Tobey Maguire and Kevin Connolly.] I told him, ‘My only stipulation: I wanna do it with you as your character in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.’ He starts bustin’ up laughin’. ‘Why?’ he asks, and I say, ‘Cause I feel like that performance deserves a real reward and that reward is this (gestures at her own body).’ He starts goin’ into how he got into the role, how he worked with these kids and all this stuff, and I’m just listenin’ and listenin’, like, ‘Mmm-hmm, mmm-hmm.’ I finally go, ‘All that’s good, I just need to know, When’s this gonna happen?’”

via HipHopWired

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. She’s gonna stop getting invited to the party if she keeps telling all the business…

‘Sisters Of Comedy’ Keeps The Laughs Flowing With A Powerful Message

16 photos Launch gallery

‘Sisters Of Comedy’ Keeps The Laughs Flowing With A Powerful Message

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Tiffany Haddish Tried to Give Leonardo DiCaprio the Buns…?

‘Sisters Of Comedy’ Keeps The Laughs Flowing With A Powerful Message

The New York City based series put on its latest showcase as the longest running outlet for Black comediennes in the past 25 years.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , Tiffany Haddish , tiffany haddish leonardo dicaprio , tiffany haddish who bit beyonce

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
#WordEyeHeard: Tiffany Haddish Tried to Give Leonardo DiCaprio…
 2 hours ago
06.14.18
Drake Unveils “Scorpion” Release Date & “I’m Upset”…
 5 hours ago
06.14.18
Drake Has A Full-On ‘Degrassi’ Reunion For “I’m…
 14 hours ago
06.13.18
2016 Bonnaroo Music + Arts Festival - Day 1
GoldLink “Got Friends” Thanks to Miguel [New Music]
 19 hours ago
06.13.18
Director X Breaks Down The Changes He Made…
 21 hours ago
06.13.18
Gassed Up: A Group Of Dancers Go Viral…
 21 hours ago
06.13.18
The Latest Episode Of ‘A Handmaid’s Tale’ Had…
 21 hours ago
06.13.18
Global Grind Staff Reacts: Who Bit Beyoncé Has…
 23 hours ago
06.13.18
Jamie Foxx Accused In 2002 Penis Slapping Incident;…
 23 hours ago
06.13.18
Super Soul Subway: Here’s Proof That NYC Subway…
 24 hours ago
06.13.18
New Age Love: 6 Ways To Meet Your…
 1 day ago
06.13.18
#BijouStarFiles: T.I. Ordered To Pay Restaurant Employees $75,000…
 1 day ago
06.13.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Inside
#WordEyeHeard: Kanye West Shares Tracklist for Nas’ New…
 1 day ago
06.13.18
O.G.G. Chat: Snoop Dogg & Stephen A. Smith…
 1 day ago
06.13.18
First Look At Wonder Woman 1984
 1 day ago
06.13.18
Cold: James Corden & Ashton Kutcher Get Pusha…
 1 day ago
06.13.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close