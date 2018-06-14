CLOSE
Drake Has A Full-On ‘Degrassi’ Reunion For “I’m Upset” Video, Drops ‘Scorpion’ Release Date

Drake's Scorpion LP is due June 29

Tonight, Drake returned back into the public eye after his month-long feud with Pusha T. Dropping the video for Scorpion‘s third single, “I’m Upset,” it’s a full-blown Degrassi reunion with many of Drake’s old co-stars from the Canadian teen drama showing up to party with him. It’s eeirely similar to his “Nice For What” video where a star-studded cast from Tracee Ellis Ross to Tiffany Haddish and Issa Rae appeared.

JUNE 29 2018 🦂

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drizzy also revealed the release date for Scorpion, June 29. Feeling the video? The release date? Watch the Karena Evans directed video up top.

Continue reading Drake Has A Full-On 'Degrassi' Reunion For "I'm Upset" Video, Drops 'Scorpion' Release Date

