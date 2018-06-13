CLOSE
#BijouStarFiles: T.I. Ordered To Pay Restaurant Employees $75,000 In Unpaid Wages

Super Bowl LI Parties

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

T.I. will need to dive into his own pockets to pay the unpaid wages of his restaurant employees who lost their jobs when it closed its doors.

Tip just settled with 9 of 11 employees who went after him after his Scales 925 shut down in 2016. Each will get $8,333.33 in unpaid money … totaling about $75,000. The rapper is also on the hook for another $25,000 in attorney’s fees — do the math and it’s right around $100,000.

