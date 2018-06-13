T.I. will need to dive into his own pockets to pay the unpaid wages of his restaurant employees who lost their jobs when it closed its doors.

Tip just settled with 9 of 11 employees who went after him after his Scales 925 shut down in 2016. Each will get $8,333.33 in unpaid money … totaling about $75,000. The rapper is also on the hook for another $25,000 in attorney’s fees — do the math and it’s right around $100,000.

#BijouStarFiles: T.I. Ordered To Pay Restaurant Employees $75,000 In Unpaid Wages was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

