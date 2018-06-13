CLOSE
Jamie Foxx Accused In 2002 Penis Slapping Incident; Now He’s Fighting Back

An Evening Of SeriousFun Celebrating The Legacy Of Paul Newman - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Ummm yea this sounds weird to me too but only in Hollywood.

via TMZ:

Jamie Foxx is being accused of slapping a woman with his penis nearly 16 years ago, and although she’s now gone to police … Foxx says it’s an “absurd” lie, and he’s going after her, legally … TMZ has learned.

The alleged assault happened in Las Vegas back in 2002. According to law enforcement, the accuser told cops last week she and a friend were attending a party at Jamie’s place when he tried to get her to perform oral sex. She claims when she refused, Jamie struck her in the face with his penis.

The accuser tells us … after the alleged assault, one of Jamie’s friends told her she had to get out of the house. She claims she went to a hospital the next day when she got back home to L.A. to get treatment for a severe panic attack.

