Fan Facts: 21 Savage Is “Getting Way Richer” And The Reason Why May Shock You

An Atlanta resident testifies to the MCs growth: “I was working with youth and asked one of my students about his favorite rapper: “21 Savage, he’s a good dude. He bails my brother out of jail every time something happens no matter what.”

21 savage powerfest

Source: sam brown / power

We’ve seen 21 Savage do the unexpected; Like go Gold with his debut album, collaborate with Air Jordan on a sneaker line and hold down a high profile relationship with an infamous Instagram cougar.

But lately, we’ve been seeing the rapper challenge the status quo in much more impressive ways.

In February, the Savage Mode MC announced his plans to stop buying expensive jewelry in tweets that have since been deleted.

The plans included, “no longer wearing jewelry, buying houses, investing in businesses, cryptocurrency, and youth startups”, in hopes of sparking a positive trend among young rappers.

21 recently spoke with Vogue to detail how his lifestyle changes have been going.

“I stopped wearing jewelry for a couple reasons. One is because everybody wears jewelry and I outgrew it; I’m getting a little wiser and growing so,” said the Atlanta spitter.

He added, ”Another reason is because the richest people I’ve ever met in my life, they never had on jewelry. And ever since I’ve been saving money and not spending it on jewelry, I’ve been getting way richer.“

Flip the page for one local resident explain why she believes that despite his legal issues and raunchy lyrics, 21 Savage truly has a good heart.

