Grown Little Millennials: Adults Are More Excited For ‘Incredibles 2’ Than Kids Are

It’s been 14 whole, long years since the first Incredibles movies hit theaters, and fans have been feigning for the sequel ever since.

Most of us were still kids ourselves when the first film dropped, and now that the sequel is upon us, some of us have kids of our own that are hype about the movie. And others who think the children don’t deserve the magnificence that is Mr. Incredible and his family.

Clearly, us grown millennials aren’t as grown as we thought — trying to buy up tickets to the Incredibles sequel before the kids can. Alls fair in love and nostalgia though, amirite?

With all that’s going on in the world and all the madness that Gen Y faces on a daily basis, it’s nice to have something that reminds us of simpler times. Sorry kiddos.

The real question is: are we pregaming before seeing Incredibles 2, or nah? 

 

Just don’t bring the kids if so. 

 

Catch the Incredibles 2 in theaters this Wednesday, June 13. 

