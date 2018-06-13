CLOSE
Cold: James Corden & Ashton Kutcher Get Pusha T-Personal In Epic Rap Battle

Feelings might have gotten hurt.

Ashton Kutcher during an appearance on CBS' 'The Late Late Show with James Corden.'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

You would have never guessed your favorite celebrities had bars if it wasn’t for James Corden‘s late show segment “Drop the Mic.”

The segment, which pits stars against each other in a rap battle, got so popular that there’s even a spin-off show hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin. To celebrate the season finale of Drop the Mic, which airs June 17, James Corden decided to take on Ashton Kutcher on The Late Late Show and things definitely got personal.

James came for the low points in Ashton’s career, while Ashton basically compared James’ “Carpool Karaoke” to an annoying Uber driver. Peep the bars for yourself below!

Cold: James Corden & Ashton Kutcher Get Pusha T-Personal In Epic Rap Battle was originally published on globalgrind.com

